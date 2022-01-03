Uttarakhand CM Dhami launches vaccination program for children in age group of 15-18 yrs in Dehradun

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami launched vaccination program for children in the age group of 15-18 years in Dehradun on January 03. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 25, 2021, announced that the vaccination for the age group 15-18 years to begin from January 03, 2022, while administration of precautionary third dose for the vulnerable categories to commence from January 10, 2022.