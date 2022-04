Uttarakhand: CM Dhami launches ‘1064 Anti-Corruption Mobile App’ in Dehradun

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on April 08 in Dehradun, launched the ‘1064 Anti-Corruption Mobile App’. "We are alert from day one, people should not face any kind of problem in all offices. Through this app, people will be able to directly register complaints on which action will be taken," the CM said.