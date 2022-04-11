Uttarakhand CM Dhami inspects motor home designed to promote Caravan tourism in Dehradun

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on April 10 in Dehradun, inspected a motor home design that aims to promote Caravan tourism in the state. After his inspection, the CM said that the state government wants to promote all kinds of tourism in Uttarakhand. "We want to promote all kinds of tourism here. Two such vehicles have been made, which have all kinds of facilities," the CM said.