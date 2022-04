Uttarakhand CM Dhami inaugurates 8 new branches of HDFC bank in Dehradun

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on April 12 inaugurated eight new branches of HDFC bank in Dehradun. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi has eased the access to banks and banking system for the people. Our government also aims to provide easy access to the banking system to the people of Uttarakhand,” CM Dhami added.