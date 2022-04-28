Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeVideos

Uttarakhand CM Dhami holds roadshow from Banbasa to Tanakpur

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami held a roadshow from Banbasa to Tanakpur on April 28. A huge crowd of supporters participated in the roadshow.

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.