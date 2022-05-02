Uttarakhand CM Dhami flags off free health services for devotees on ‘Char Dham Yatra’

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami flagged off free health services provided by a private health organisation for devotees on ‘Char Dham Yatra’ on May 02. In a bid to provide comfort to the devotees, CM Dhami has made several efforts and intended to increase footfall at the religious site. “We are ensuring that ‘Char Dham Yatra’ will be safe and comfortable for people and that they should remain healthy throughout the Yatra. A team of doctors and nurses from social organisations will be providing health services to devotees during the Yatra across the state,” he said.