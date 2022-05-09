Search icon
Uttarakhand CM Dhami files nomination for Champawat Assembly By-polls

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami filed a nomination for the Champawat Assembly By-polls on May 09. The By-polls will be held on May 31.

