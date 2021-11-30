Uttarakhand CM announces repeal of Char Dham Devasthanam Management Board Bill

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on November 30 announced that the State Government has decided to repeal the Char Dham Devasthanam Management Board Bill. While speaking with ANI, CM Dhami said, “Our government has taken a decision to take back the Char Dham Devasthanam Management Board Bill.”