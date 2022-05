Uttarakhand Bypoll: CM Dhami offers prayers ahead of filing nomination from Champawat

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami offered prayers at a temple in Banbasa ahead of filing nomination from Champawat for bypolls on May 09. He was welcomed by BJP leaders in Champawat. The Chief Minister also inaugurated the Sainik Election Office in Banbasa. The Bypoll will be held on May 31.