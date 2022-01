Uttarakhand Assembly polls: We are fully prepared, confident of winning election, says CM Dhami

Ahead of Uttarakhand Polls 2022, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on January 10 showed confidence in winning the upcoming elections and said that they are fully prepared.Addressing a Press Conference, he said, “We will follow all the guidelines issued by the Election Commission. We are fully prepared and confident of winning this election.”