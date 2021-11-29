{"id":"2921705","source":"DNA","title":"Uttarakhand: 19 Govt Officials test COVID positive during Prez visit ","section":"India","slug":"","section_id":"2","author":"DNA Video Team","content":"Uttarakhand DGP Ashok Kumar on November 29 told ANI that around 19 people tested positive including seven police personnel who were on duty during the visit of President Ram Nath Kovind in Haridwar and Rishikesh. “A total of 19 people from different government departments including seven police personnel have been found COVID-19 positive so far, who were on duty during President Ram Nath Kovind visit (in Haridwar Rishikesh),” said Ashok Kumar, Uttarakhand DGP.","summary":"Uttarakhand DGP Ashok Kumar on November 29 told ANI that around 19 people tested positive including seven police personnel who were on duty during the visit of President Ram Nath Kovind in Haridwar and Rishikesh. “A total of 19 people from different government departments including seven police personnel have been found COVID-19 positive so far, who were on duty during President Ram Nath Kovind visit (in Haridwar Rishikesh),” said Ashok Kumar, Uttarakhand DGP.","websiteurl":"https://www.dnaindia.com/india/video-uttarakhand-19-govt-officials-test-covid-positive-during-prez-visit-2921705","thumbnail_url":"https://cdn.dnaindia.com/sites/default/files/styles/full/public/2021/11/29/1007524-00000003.jpg","isyoutube":"no","playtime":"","news_type":"video","videourl":"https://vodakm.zeenews.com/vod/DNA/291121_YB_DNA_ANI_STORY_32.mp4/index.m3u8","time_stamp":"1638192602","publish_date":"Nov 29, 2021, 07:00 PM IST","modify_date":"Nov 29, 2021, 07:00 PM IST","url":"https://www.dnaindia.com/pwaapi/videodetail?newsid=2921705"}