Uttar Pradesh: Teacher thrashes girl student in Unnao, case registered after video goes viral

A teacher in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao repeatedly slapped a small girl allegedly for making noises in the classroom. The video went viral on social media. A case has been registered against the teacher and the head teacher of the school has been suspended after the video went viral. Speaking about the incident, BSA, Unnao, Sanjay Tiwari said, “A video of a teacher thrashing a student went viral after which we've started an investigation. We found that this incident took place in the school. A case has also been registered against the teacher.” “Also, the head teacher of the school has also been suspended for not informing the education department about this incident,” he added.