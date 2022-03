Uttar Pradesh: People throng markets to shop for Holi festival in Lucknow

On the eve of the festival of colours Holi, Shoppers flocked to the market in Lucknow to shop for the festival on March 17. The festivities have gripped markets, boosting sales of colours, balloons, and water guns. A shopkeeper said, “Sales are going well. People are now coming out in huge numbers to shop. We are expecting good business this time as compared to last year.”