Uttar Pradesh logs 1,997 COVID-19 new cases in last 24 hours

Uttar Pradesh has logged 1,997 COVID-19 new cases in the last 24 hours. Speaking to ANI, State Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) Health Amit Mohan Prasad on February 08 said, “In the last 24 hours, 1,997 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the state, 5,453 people were discharged and 13 people died due to COVID-19. The number of active cases is 23,180.”