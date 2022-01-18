Uttar Pradesh logs 14,803 COVID-19 new cases in last 24 hours

Uttar Pradesh reported 14,803 COVID-19 new infections in the last 24 hours. Speaking to ANI, State Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) Health Amit Mohan Prasad on January 18 said, “14,803 new COVID cases have been reported in the last 24 hours. 20,191 people were discharged. There are 1,01,114 active cases. Yesterday, 12 deaths were recorded out of COVID infected people. Among people above 18 years of age, 13,93,77,643 people have received the first dose of the vaccine so far, out of which 8,86,50,417 have received the second dose. 58,97,355 children in the age group of 15-18 years have received the first dose in the state.