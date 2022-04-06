Uttar Pradesh Gorakhnath Temple attacker brought to ATS Headquarters in Lucknow

Gorakhnath temple attack case accused, Murtaza has been brought to ATS Headquarters in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh on April 06. Before moving to Lucknow Murtaza underwent a medical test. His laptop and mobile have also been sent to Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) for further investigation. A man forcibly tried to enter the Gorakhnath Temple premises and attacked the on-duty police personnel with a sharp weapon on April 03.