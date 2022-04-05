Search icon
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath holds 'Janta Darbar' in Gorakhpur

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on April 05 held 'Janta Durbar' in Gorakhpur. Earlier, he launched the 'School Chalo Abhiyan' in Shravasti district.

