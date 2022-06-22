Search icon
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath holds ‘Janata Darshan’ in Lucknow

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held a ‘Janata Darshan’ in Lucknow on June 22. The CM was seen interacting with the people during the ‘Janata Darshan’.

