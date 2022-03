Uttar Pradesh Board exams begin for classes 10th, 12th after a gap of 2 years

As COVID-19 cases continue to recede, Uttar Pradesh board exams began for classes 10th and 12th on March 24 after a gap of two years. All the authorities and students were following COVID appropriate behavior. The examination will be held in two shifts. The morning shift will be held between 8 am and 11.15 am while the timings of the evening shift will be from 2 pm to 5.15 pm. The exams will continue till April 12.