UTS secures 15th position in Times Higher Education Impact Rankings

University of Technology Sydney (UTS) has been ranked the 15th best performing university in the world and the 2nd best in Australia in the 2022 Times Higher Education Impact Rankings. UTS was placed second globally for meeting sustainability challenges in clean water and sanitation, and third for addressing responsible consumption and production. The 2022 Times Higher Education Impact Rankings assessed more than 1,400 universities around the world for their contribution in helping to achieve United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). This year was the first time UTS has been involved in the Times Higher Education Impact Rankings, an annual assessment of the research, stewardship, outreach and teaching performance of participating international universities against the 17 United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.