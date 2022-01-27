Utpal Parrikar offers prayers at Mahalaxmi Temple in Panaji ahead of filing nomination

Ahead Goa Assembly Election, Former Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar’s son Utpal Parrikar offered prayers at Mahalaxmi Temple in Panaji, Goa on January 27. He will file his nomination papers from the Panaji Assembly Constituency later in the day as an Independent candidate. The Assembly Polls in Goa will be held on February 14. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. Speaking to media personnel Parrikar said, “I came here to seek God's blessings but I hope and I am confident that the people of Panaji will bless me.”