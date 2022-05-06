Use of violence as a political resource is an act of terrorism Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi

Addressing the book launch event of 'The Lurking Hydra: South Asia`s Terror Travail' in Chennai, Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi on May 06 said that the use of violence as a political resource is an act of terrorism. “Use of violence as a political resource is an act of terrorism. There shouldn't be any confusion about it, whether it is a maoist, whether it is in Kashmir or in the northeast. Any entity in this country that uses violence as a political resource is an act of terrorism,” he said.