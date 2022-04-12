US support principles of equal justice, value long-standing cooperation with Pakistan: White House

While speaking about turmoil in Pakistan, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki on April 11 stated that US support principles of equal justice and value long-standing cooperation with Pakistan. “We support peaceful upholding of constitutional democratic principles, don't support one political party over another. We certainly support principles of rule of law and equal justice under the law. We value our long-standing cooperation with Pakistan,” said Jen Psaki.