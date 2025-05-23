US Senate Sex Act Ex-Senate Staffer’s Sex Video In Capitol Leaked Says He Has ‘No Regrets’

Ex-Senate Staffer Defends Capitol Sex Act, Says ‘No Regrets’. Aidan Maese-Czeropski, 25, filmed himself having sex in a Capitol hearing room. He worked for Democratic Senator Ben Cardin of Maryland at the time the incident occurred in Hart 216, a historically significant room. The video, first shared in a private WhatsApp group, was leaked and went viral, prompting his resignation. Aidan said he "wanted a way out" of his job, which he described as "miserable". He spent time in a psych ward before leaving the U.S., later settling in Australia and launching an OnlyFans account titled “Senate Twink Official”. "But I don't regret f**** in the Senate," the 25-year-old told a US Magazine via FaceTime. "I would sit there bored out of my f*** mind. So yeah, I'm going to entertain myself and f*** in a room" said Aidan. He also mentioned that he knows others who’ve had sex in the Senate and could share. Capitol Police deemed the act inappropriate but not illegal, hence no charges were filed.