US rubbishes Imran Khan's claims of 'foreign conspiracy' to oust him from power

The White House Director of Communications Kate Bedingfield on April 01 (IST) rubbished the allegations of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan regarding Washington's role in an alleged ‘foreign conspiracy’ to oust him from power. "There is absolutely no truth to that allegation," Bedingfield told reporters. While commenting on US Deputy NSA’s visit to India Bedingfield said, “I don’t have any additional specifics to readout beyond the fact that there were productive conversations. He had really good discussions with his counterparts and that the conversation was productive,” added WH communications director on US Deputy NSA for IE Daleep Singh's visit to India.