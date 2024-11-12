US News Trump Picks Pro-India Mike Waltz As National Security Advisor | China Hawk | India Caucus

Donald Trump selects Florida representative Mike Waltz to be his National Security Advisor. Mike Waltz is also the head of India caucus. The 50- year old is a retired Army National Guard officer and war veteran. He is expected to bring a hawkish approach to national security that aligns closely with Trump's promises of strengthening American security. Waltz, a three-term Republican representative from east-central Florida was the first Green Beret elected to the US House.