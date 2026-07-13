US Iran War US To Take Over Hormuz Charge 20 Fee For Trumps Big Claim On Strait Of Hormuz

Trump says US will control and guard the Strait of Hormuz. United States plans to reinstate naval blockade targeting Iranian shipping. Trump announces 20 percent fee on cargo crossing strategic waterway. Washington says charges will reimburse costs of securing maritime passage. US blockade would stop Iranian ships and customers entering or leaving. Trump says new Hormuz security arrangement will begin immediately. Iran rejects American interference in management of the strategic strait. Tehran warns regional support for US could constitute act of war. Renewed confrontation threatens fragile US-Iran ceasefire and continuing negotiations.