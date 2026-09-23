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Updated: Sep 23, 2026, 06:28 PM IST

US Iran War Trump Backs India-Middle East Corridor To Counter Irans Grip On Oil Routes

Addressing GCC and Arab leaders on the sidelines of the 81st UN General Assembly in New York, US President Donald Trump voiced strong support for the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEEC).

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Addressing GCC and Arab leaders on the sidelines of the 81st UN General Assembly in New York, US President Donald Trump voiced strong support for the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEEC).

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