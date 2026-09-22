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NBFCs strengthen Risk Governance Amidst an Evolving Lending Landscape

NBFCs strengthen Risk Governance Amidst an Evolving Lending Landscape

Sonu Sood travels by boat to distribute essential supplies in flood-hit areas of Bihar - Watch viral video

Sonu Sood travels by boat to distribute essential supplies in flood-hit Bihar

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72nd National Film Awards 2024: Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam, Aditya Dhar, Mammootty, Dhanush, Anant Nag accept honours

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Updated: Sep 22, 2026, 05:56 PM IST

US Iran War Indias Hormuz Replacement How Omans Sohar Port Can Become A New Gulf Gateway

Amid rising regional instability around the Strait of Hormuz, Oman is actively pitching its deep-water Sohar Port to Indian businesses, refiners, and exporters as a critical alternative gateway into the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC).

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Amid rising regional instability around the Strait of Hormuz, Oman is actively pitching its deep-water Sohar Port to Indian businesses, refiners, and exporters as a critical alternative gateway into the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC).

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