US Iran War Indias Hormuz Replacement How Omans Sohar Port Can Become A New Gulf Gateway
Amid rising regional instability around the Strait of Hormuz, Oman is actively pitching its deep-water Sohar Port to Indian businesses, refiners, and exporters as a critical alternative gateway into the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC).
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Amid rising regional instability around the Strait of Hormuz, Oman is actively pitching its deep-water Sohar Port to Indian businesses, refiners, and exporters as a critical alternative gateway into the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC).