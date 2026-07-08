US Iran War Crude Oil Price Surges More Than 6 After Trump Says Ceasefire With Iran Is Over
The price of oil surged more than 6% on Wednesday after President Donald Trump said that the ceasefire deal with Iran was “over” after the two countries trades strikes following attacks on three oil tankers near the Strait of Hormuz
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The price of oil surged more than 6% on Wednesday after President Donald Trump said that the ceasefire deal with Iran was “over” after the two countries trades strikes following attacks on three oil tankers near the Strait of Hormuz