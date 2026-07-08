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Dhami says his govt is committed to establish Uttarakhand as spiritual capital of world

Committed to establish Uttarakhand as spiritual capital of world: CM Dhami

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NATO pledges $80 billion for Ukraine, unveils $50 billion defence plan against Russia

NATO pledges $80 billion for Ukraine, unveils $50 billion plan for Russia

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In pics: Anil Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Rekha, Boney Kapoor, Varun Dhawan at Anshula Kapoor-Rohan Thakkar's reception

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MS Dhoni Turns 45: 7 things that makes captain cool 'Thala'

MS Dhoni Turns 45: 7 things that makes captain cool 'Thala'

Ranveer Singh turns 41: Here's a look at Dhurandhar star's car collection, from GMC Hummer EV to Ferrari 296 GTB

Ranveer Singh turns 41: Here's a look at Dhurandhar star's car collection

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Updated: Jul 08, 2026, 07:28 PM IST

US Iran War Crude Oil Price Surges More Than 6 After Trump Says Ceasefire With Iran Is Over

The price of oil surged more than 6% on Wednesday after President Donald Trump said that the ceasefire deal with Iran was “over” after the two countries trades strikes following attacks on three oil tankers near the Strait of Hormuz

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The price of oil surged more than 6% on Wednesday after President Donald Trump said that the ceasefire deal with Iran was “over” after the two countries trades strikes following attacks on three oil tankers near the Strait of Hormuz

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Dhami says his govt is committed to establish Uttarakhand as spiritual capital of world
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