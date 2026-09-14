US Iran War 7000 Foot Hike With Broken Bones US Fighters 50 Hour Iran Survival Story
The survival story of U.S. Air Force Weapons Systems Officer "Dude 44 Bravo" reveals how he survived a catastrophic ejection, a 7,000-foot mountain climb with broken bones, and a 50-hour evasion of Iranian search troops.
Advertisement
TRENDING NOW
The survival story of U.S. Air Force Weapons Systems Officer "Dude 44 Bravo" reveals how he survived a catastrophic ejection, a 7,000-foot mountain climb with broken bones, and a 50-hour evasion of Iranian search troops.