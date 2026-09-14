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Updated: Sep 14, 2026, 06:42 PM IST

US Iran War 7000 Foot Hike With Broken Bones US Fighters 50 Hour Iran Survival Story

The survival story of U.S. Air Force Weapons Systems Officer "Dude 44 Bravo" reveals how he survived a catastrophic ejection, a 7,000-foot mountain climb with broken bones, and a 50-hour evasion of Iranian search troops.

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The survival story of U.S. Air Force Weapons Systems Officer "Dude 44 Bravo" reveals how he survived a catastrophic ejection, a 7,000-foot mountain climb with broken bones, and a 50-hour evasion of Iranian search troops.

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