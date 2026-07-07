US Iran War: 3 Tankers Blown Up In 24 Hours As US-Iran Ceasefire Explodes | Iran Israel War

INDIA
Global energy markets and maritime security have been thrown into chaos after three commercial tankers were struck by drones and unidentified projectiles in the Strait of Hormuz within a frantic 24-hour window. This sudden escalation marks the most violent disruption in the critical energy chokepoint since the conflict with Iran began earlier this year, completely threatening a fragile 60-day interim ceasefire agreement (the Islamabad MoU) signed between Washington and Tehran just three weeks ago.