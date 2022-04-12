US encouraging countries not to purchase additional energy supplies from Russia Antony Blinken

Following the conclusion of the India-US 2+2 ministerial dialogue, Secretary of State Antony Blinken stated on April 12 (local time) that the US is encouraging countries not to purchase additional energy supplies from Russia.“We are encouraging countries not to purchase additional energy supplies from Russia. Every country is differently situated, has different needs and requirements. But we are looking to allies and partners not to increase their purchases of Russian energy,” said Blinken.“India has to make its own decisions about how it approaches this challenge (Ukraine). In our judgment, imp that all countries, especially those with leverage, press Putin to end war. Imp to stand together and speak with one voice to defend the dias that we share. We share profoundly values of freedom, openness, independence and sovereignty. India's relationship with Russia developed over decades at a time when US wasn't able to be a partner to India. Today, we're able and willing to be a partner of choice with India,” he added.