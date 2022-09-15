Search icon
US Embassy in India informed, over 82,000 visas issued this summer for Indian students going to US

Speaking on the issuing of a record-breaking 82,000 student visas in 2022 by the US Mission in India, US Embassy in India Minister Counselor for Consular Affairs Don Heflin on September 14 in Delhi, briefed about the achievement and procedures. “We issued over 82,000 student visas this summer alone, which is a record for us. This year due to COVID-19-related problems in some other countries India is the number one country for sending its students to the US,” said Don Heflin. “One caution that we would give people that when you talk to anyone who tries to sell you a package or fake documents or tells you to make false statements, just walk out immediately because that can get you in real trouble in your student visas,” he added. “By the next summer, we are going to be much closer to 100 per cent staffing. So, things should even out. We think that people will get the visa appointment at the consul, nearest to their home,” he further added.

