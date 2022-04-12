US Defense Secretary welcomes Indian Navy’s decision to join Combined Maritime Forces Marine

United States Defense Secretary Lloyd James Austin on April 12 (local time) welcomed the Indian Navy's decision to join the Combined Maritime Forces Marine.“We welcome the Indian Navy's decision to join the Combined Maritime Forces Marine. We are also committed to more exercises together. India continues to acquire key US defense platforms, forging important new ties between our defense industrial basis. We're doing all this because the US supports India as a defense industry leader in the Indo-Pacific and net provider of security in the region,” said Austin after India-US 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue.