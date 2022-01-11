US closely monitoring India-China border dispute, concerned by Beijing's attempt to intimidate its neighbours: White House

President Joe Biden's administration is closely monitoring the India-China border dispute, informed White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki on Monday (local time), adding that the US is "concerned" by China's attempt to intimidate its neighbours. “We continue to closely monitor the situation. We continue to support dialogue and peaceful resolution of these border disputes. We have been pretty clear how we view Beijing's behavior in region around the world: White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki on India-China border dispute,” she added.