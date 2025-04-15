Urvashi Rautela Controversy Urvashi Compares Her Song Tamannaahs Nasha Sparks Buzz Online

Urvashi Rautela is back in the headlines! This time, it's for a comparison that’s got the internet buzzing. In a recent interview, Urvashi seemed to subtly pit her latest song against Tamannaah Bhatia's viral number ‘Nasha’ — and netizens didn’t take it lightly. Was it a dig? Was it confidence? Or just a misunderstood comment? From fan wars to meme fests, here’s everything you need to know about the latest B-Town buzz that’s dividing opinions online.