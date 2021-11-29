{"id":"2921714","source":"DNA","title":"Urs of Sayyed Hussain Sinmani unites people of various faiths","section":"India","slug":"","section_id":"2","author":"DNA Video Team","content":"People cutting across religions gathered at the shrine of Sufi saint Sayyed Hussain Sinmani to attend the 683rd Urs of the holy saint. The shrine is located in the Kulgam district of Jammu & Kashmir and is revered by citizens all across the union territory. It’s been said that the saint came from the Semnan region of Iran and settled in Kulgam. As part of the celebrations, holy verses of the Quran were recited at the shrine. Every year, the Urs of the Sufi saint is celebrated according to the Lunar or Islamic calendar. Forming an integral part of the public ethos for the last several centuries, Sufi traditions play an important role in the lives of the people and connote them with an understanding of the world in all its spiritual dimensions.","summary":"People cutting across religions gathered at the shrine of Sufi saint Sayyed Hussain Sinmani to attend the 683rd Urs of the holy saint. The shrine is located in the Kulgam district of Jammu & Kashmir and is revered by citizens all across the union territory. It’s been said that the saint came from the Semnan region of Iran and settled in Kulgam. As part of the celebrations, holy verses of the Quran were recited at the shrine. Every year, the Urs of the Sufi saint is celebrated according to the Lunar or Islamic calendar. Forming an integral part of the public ethos for the last several centuries, Sufi traditions play an important role in the lives of the people and connote them with an understanding of the world in all its spiritual dimensions.","websiteurl":"https://www.dnaindia.com/india/video-urs-of-sayyed-hussain-sinmani-unites-people-of-various-faiths-2921714","thumbnail_url":"https://cdn.dnaindia.com/sites/default/files/styles/full/public/2021/11/29/1007533-00000003.jpg","isyoutube":"no","playtime":"","news_type":"video","videourl":"https://vodakm.zeenews.com/vod/DNA/291121_YB_DNA_ANI_STORY_33.mp4/index.m3u8","time_stamp":"1638192902","publish_date":"Nov 29, 2021, 07:05 PM IST","modify_date":"Nov 29, 2021, 07:05 PM IST","url":"https://www.dnaindia.com/pwaapi/videodetail?newsid=2921714"}