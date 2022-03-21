Urs of Sayeed Ghous Pak in Rajouri unites people of different religions

Cutting across the religious lines, hundreds of thousands of pilgrims throng Dargah of Sayeed Ghous Pak in Rajouri town of Jammu & Kashmir. The Dargah witnessed a large number of pilgrims, coming together in the spirit of humanity and commemorating the Urs or death anniversary of the Sufi Saint. During Urs, devotees, including women and children offer prayers and holy chadars at the shrine. A community kitchen or langar was also organised during the Urs where people of all religions sat down together and ate the holy sacrament. Priests and scholars gave religious sermons and recited verses from the holy Quran.