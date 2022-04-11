Urs of Saint Sayyad Shah Mastan Baba unites different faiths

The Dargah of Saint Sayyad Mastan Baba witnessed devotees coming together in the spirit of humanity and commemorated the Urs or death anniversary of the Sufi Saint. During Urs, priests and scholars chanted verses from the holy Quran. Situated in the Andharia village of the city, the shrine was beautifully decorated with lights and hangings. Organisers distributed clothes and books to the needy kids with a motive to help the community. The Dargah is revered by devotees of all creeds, castes and religions. The message of peace and brotherhood comes out loud from these Dargahs and these sites have been acting as symbols of communal harmony for ages.