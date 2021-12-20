Urs of Sai Soffi in Rajouri unites people of different faiths

The shrine of Sufi saint Sai Soffi located in the Arthal village of Jammu & Kashmir’s Rajouri district is an abode of peace and tranquility. Recently, people cutting across religious lines gathered at the shrine to attend the 17th Urs of the holy saint. As a part of celebrations, Sufi scholars and Imams delivered a sermon on the life, religious services, teachings and spiritual strength of the saint who devoted himself to the welfare of the public. A Community Kitchen or Langar was also set up outdoors where a meal was served as a holy sacrament to the devotees of different religions. The way people of various faiths attended the Urs of the Sufi saint clearly indicates that the lesson of humanity and compassion that was once preached by him is still having its roots deeply embedded in the culture and traditions of India.