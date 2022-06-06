Urs of Hazrat Mubarak Khan Shaheed brings together all faiths

Cutting across the religious lines, hundreds of thousands of pilgrims throng the Dargah of Hazrat Mubarak Khan Shaheed in Gorakhpur city of Uttar Pradesh. The Dargah witnessed pilgrims coming together in the spirit of humanity and commemorated the Urs or death anniversary of the Sufi Saint. It is believed that popular Hindi author Munshi Premchand used to visit this Dargah and was the inspiration behind his popular works Eidgah. This year, the Urs of the saint was organised on the 28th, 29th and 30th of May.