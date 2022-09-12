Urs of Hazrat Makhdoom Jehangir Sinmani brings together all faiths

Hundreds of devotees waited in long queues as they thronged the Dargah of Hazrat Makhdoom Ashraf Jehangir Sinmani to attend the Urs or death anniversary of the Sufi saint. This year, the 636th Urs of the Sufi Saint was celebrated with great religious fervor. People of different religious attended the Urs celebrations and offered flower garlands and chaddars to the saint.