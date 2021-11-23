Urs of Ghaus Pak unites different religious communities in Ajmer

Situated on the hilly city of Ajmer, the Chilla of Sheikh Abdul Qadir Jilani or Ghaus Pak has served as a cynosure of religious harmony for generations. Sheikh Abdul Qadir Jilani, throughout his life spread the message of Sufism and peace. To perpetuate his teachings of oneness and communal harmony, a special prayer was conducted at the shrine that was attended by people of different faiths. The Dargah of Sheikh Abdul Qadir Jilani is located in Iran. It’s been said that a brick from the walls of the Dargah was bought from Iran and a Chilla was thus established in Ajmer city. Every year, a three-day Urs is organised at this Chilla to perpetuate his teachings and seek blessings of the saint. Sufi singers also sing Qawallis in praise of the saint. It is believed that the saint fulfils the wishes of all.