Urs of Chandsa Baba in Midnapore unites different faiths

Cutting across the religious lines, devotees thronged the Dargah of Chandsa Baba in Midnapore town of West Bengal. The Dargah witnessed a number of pilgrims who came together in the spirit of humanity and commemorated the Urs or death anniversary of the Sufi Saint. During Urs, devotees, including women and children offered prayers and holy chadars at the shrine. This was the 42nd Urs of the Sufi Saint. During the Urs of the saint devotees from nearby cities of Kolkata, Tamruk, Haridrapat and others visited the shrine to seek the blessings of the saint. For years, dargah has been standing strong as an epitome of brotherhood as its caretaker is a Hindu man named Chamat Setua who has been taking care of it since 1980.