Urgency needed to prevent terrorists from acquiring Weapons of Mass Destruction India at UNSC

India on March 14 said that urgency is needed to advance the work of the UNSC 1540 Committee to prevent terrorists from acquiring Weapons of Mass Destruction, stating that "procrastination cannot be an option anymore." Speaking at UNSC 1540 Committee, A Amarnath, Counsellor in India's Permanent Mission to UN said that India reaffirmed its commitment to global efforts against the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction. “Procrastination cannot be an option anymore; urgency needed to advance the work of this committee to prevent terrorists/groups from acquiring Weapons of Mass Destruction. India accords great importance to implementation of resolution 1540,” he said.