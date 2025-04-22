UPSC Result 2024 UPSC Topper Harshita Goyal On Securing AIR 2 | UPSC CSE Result 2025 | IAS Toppers

Meet Harshita Goyal, who has secured AIR 2 in UPSC 2024, she is a CA. Harshita Goyal is a B.Com graduate from MS University of Baroda. She secured the second rank with political science and international relations as her optional subject.