UPSC Result 2024 Check UPSC CSE Result 2025 Toppers List I Shakti Dubey I Civil Service Exam Result

UPSC Result 2025: UPSC has declared the final results for the CSE 2024, with Shakti Dubey emerging as the top scorer UPSC CSE Result 2024 Toppers Rank Roll No. Name 1 240782 Shakti Dubey 2 101571 Harshita Goyal 3 867282 Dongre Archit Parag 4 108110 Shah Margi Chirag 5 833621 Aakash Garg 6 818290 Komal Punia 7 6902167 Aayushi Bansal 8 6613295 Raj Krishna Jha 9 849449 Aditya Vikram Agarwal 10 5400180 Mayank Tripathi 11 8200949 Ettaboyina Sai Shivani 12 5809367 Ashi Sharma 13 5912548 Hemant 14 818331 Abhishek Vashishtha 15 1010403 Banna Venkatesh 16 6907627 Madhav Agarwal 17 810414 Sanskriti Trivedy 18 2604936 Saumya Mishra 19 833456 Vibhor Bhardwaj 20 2200688 Trilok Singh The overall total across all services is 1129 vacancies. The marks of all candidates will be uploaded on the official website within 15 days from result release