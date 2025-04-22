UPSC CSE Result 2025 Meet Dongre Archit Parag UPSC 2024 Standout Who Clinched All‑India Rank 3

UPSC CSE Result 2025: The UPSC Civil Services Examination 2024 results are out, and Dongre Archit Parag has made headlines by securing All India Rank 3!. In this video, we take a closer look at Archit’s inspiring journey – from his academic background and preparation strategy to the mindset that helped him crack one of India’s toughest exams.