UPPSC Protest Why Are UPPSC Exam Aspirants Protesting In Prayagraj Explained | UP News | CM Yogi

UPPSC Protest: Why Are UPPSC Exam Aspirants Protesting In Prayagraj? Explained | UP News | CM Yogi UPPSC Aspirants Protest in Prayagraj Over Exam Dates at UPPSC Office on December 11. RO-ARO, PCS Exam Dates Clash Sparks Demand for Same-Day Examination Scheduling. Notably, UPPSC Announces RO-ARO Exams December 22-23 amnd PCS Prelims Set for December 7-8. Protesters Gather in Prayagraj, Seeking Peaceful Demonstration Area as Police Monitor Situation. Furthermore, Samajwadi Party Leader Akhilesh Yadav Supports Aspirants' Demand for Exam Date Change. Aspirants Threaten Extended Protests if UPPSC Doesn’t Address Date Conflict Issue.